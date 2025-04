ADVERTISEMENT

Heartstrings‘ Ergül Miray Şahin and Ali Yağız Durmuş, The Family Burden‘s Eylül Tumbar and Valley of Hearts‘ Leyla Tanlar join the previously announced Kaan Mirac Sezen, the lead actor of 6 of Us, for the second edition of the Turkish TV Festival, an online event in English and Spanish taking place May 6 to 8. You can register for free here .

Miray Şahin has had a distinguished acting career, including roles in Dengi Dengine (2019, TRT1), Vuslat (2019-2020, TRT1), My Better Half (Sol Yanım, 2020-2021, Star TV), Trouble Maker (Baş Belası, 2021, ATV), Love and Hate (Seversin, 2022, Kanal D) and Street Birds (Ateş Kuşları, 2023-2024, ATV). Yağız Durmuş has been part of various projects, including Gülizar (2018, Kanal D), The Light of Hope (Baharı Beklerken, 2019-2020, Beyaz TV), The Oath (Yemin, 2022, Kanal 7) and Esaret (2022-2023, Kanal 7). Currently, Miray Şahin and Yağız Durmuş portray Mahinur Aydın and Aras Yılmazer, respectively, in the drama Heartstrings, produced and distributed by Inter Medya.

Tumbar made her acting debut in the global Netflix series Who Were We Running From?, which follows a mother living as a nameless fugitive with her daughter Bambi (Tumbar), turning hotels into their home and seeing others as a threat. She continued her career by portraying Alize in Kendi Düşen Ağlamaz. She currently plays Duru Aksoy in the drama The Family Burden (Yalan), which airs on Kanal D in Turkey and is distributed by Kanal D International.

Tanlar has built a strong career in various Turkish television series, including Broken Pieces (Paramparça, 2014-2017), Mehmed The Conqueror (Mehmed: Bir Cihan Fatihi, 2018), Falcon Crest (Şahin Tepesi, 2018), and Ferhat ile Şirin (2019). More recently, she was part of the cast of Runaway (Kaçış, 2022) and Güzel Günler (2022). In Valley of Hearts (Siyah Kalp, 2024), Tanlar portrays Sevilay in a story that follows adult twins who discover that the mother who abandoned them as newborns ended up marrying a prominent and wealthy man. Valley of Hearts, a TIMS&B Productions drama distributed by Inter Medya, also features an outstanding additional cast.

The participation of Mirac Sezen, the lead actor of 6 of Us, an OGM Pictures production distributed by OGM UNIVERSE, had already been announced.

Previously announced participants for this online event include: Beatriz Cea Okan, VP and Head of Sales and Acquisitions, Inter Medya; Mustafa Ilbeyli, Head of Advertising, Merchandising and Content Sales, TRT; Müge Akar, Head of Sales, ATV; Duda Perman, Sales Manager for Latam, North America and Portuguese-Speaking Territories, Kanal D International; Handan Özkubat, Director of Turkish Drama, Eccho Rights; Goryana Vasileva, Sales Manager, USA, Latam and Western Europe, Calinos Entertainment; Ekin Koyuncu, Global Distribution and Partnership Director, OGM UNIVERSE; Özlem Özsümbül, Head of Sales, Madd Entertainment; Selin Arat, Chief Global Officer, Tims Group; Iván Sánchez, Sales Director for Latam, Global Agency; Aysegul Tuzun Yildirim; Managing Director, MISTCO.

The upcoming Turkish TV Festival in English and Spanish will feature keynotes with leading producers and distributors in the Turkish television industry, as well as renowned talent from some of the country’s most successful productions. It will be streamed live and will be available on-demand on www.TurkishTVFestival.com and www.FestivalTurco.com.

The Turkish TV Festival joins the previously held events, including the Festival de producción, Festival de streaming, TV Latina Festival, Festival FAST, and TV Latina Screenings Festival.

Unlike other events requiring hefty registration fees, attendance to the Turkish TV Festival is FREE and offers sponsors the opportunity to reach executives who subscribe to our five daily newsletters. Our virtual festivals attract an average of 1,700 participants! Sign up for your free registration here.

For information and sponsorship opportunities, click here.