ADVERTISEMENT

Rupinder Downie, content solutions leader at Channel 4, and Joe Churchill, digital commissioning editor, will take part in a joint keynote on branded entertainment during the Connected TV Festival, running from April 29 to May 1. You can register here for free.

The CTV Festival is the latest addition to World Screen’s portfolio of virtual summits. This free event, running from April 29 to May 1, will feature panels and keynotes with executives from across the content business as we take a deep dive into producing for and selling to AVOD platforms, tapping into funding from brands to get shows off the ground and managing franchises across multiple touchpoints. You can see sponsorship opportunities here.

Churchill joined Channel 4 in 2021, commissioning across the social branded entertainment slate. Since joining, Churchill has been responsible for dozens of shows, including Second Hand Style-Up (with Vinted), Secret Life of 5 Year Olds (with EON Next), Kojey’s Block Party (with Brooklyn Brewery) and You Do You (Instagram), and has won Webby, Lovie, Campaign and Drum awards for his work at Channel 4. Downie liaises with clients across branded content, sponsorship, commercial partnerships, licensing, talent and product placement, bringing together multiple stakeholders to deliver best-in-class work.