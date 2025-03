ADVERTISEMENT

Sweden’s AIK Fotboll is working with Pluto TV on a dedicated FAST channel, delivering match highlights, interviews, the series Studio AIK and more.

Pluto TV’s alignment with AIK follows a similar pact with Borussia Dortmund. Pluto TV AIK marks the first time a Swedish team has launched its own streaming channel. Alongside the linear FAST channel, Pluto TV will feature a range of on-demand content featuring the team.

” We are excited to collaborate with AIK club, providing fans in Sweden the chance to closely follow one of Sweden’s top football teams,” said Olivier Jollet, executive VP and international general manager of Pluto TV. “This partnership is the latest in a series of agreements to bring live and on-demand sports to our platform. The integration of sports content into FAST is a significant industry trend, and we are proud to be among the first to recognize and capitalize on this opportunity,”

“This partnership opens up a new level of supporter communication for us,” added Fredrik Söderberg, CEO of AIK Fotboll. “AIK Fotboll has searched for opportunities to develop our exposure through a broadcasting partner, and now we’re finally there. We couldn’t have found a better partner than Pluto TV to align with.”