SPI International has extended its partnership with evision, the media and entertainment arm of e&, to continue offering its channels in the United Arab Emirates for another two years.

The existing agreement covers s FilmBox, FilmBox Family, FilmBox Action, DIZI and other thematic channels such asDocuBox, FightBox, Fast&FunBox and Gametoon.

FilmBox presents content for a wide audience, including Hollywood movies, fan-favorite evergreens, popular series and local productions. FilmBox Family features classics to watch with family and friends. FilmBox Action is a movie channel for thrill-seekers. DIZI provides an array of Turkish series.

Of the thematic channels, DocuBox offers a collection of documentaries, FightBox features combat sports content, Fast&FunBox presents adrenaline sports from all over the world, and Gametoon provides esports and gaming content.

“We’re pleased to extend our collaboration with evision, a pioneer in home entertainment in the Middle East and North Africa,” said Murat Muratoglu, head of distribution in charge of MENA at SPI International. “Together, we provide continued access to SPI’s excellent offering, including such well-known brands as FilmBox or DIZI. Our diverse portfolio of thematic channels, along with evision’s extensive subscriber base, are a perfect fit. We are happy to continue this successful partnership.”