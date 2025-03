ADVERTISEMENT

Two years ago, ComediHa! Distribution rebranded to Amuz Distribution, and now, the company has undergone another transformation as Just For Entertainment (JFE) Distribution.

“The rebranding of our parent company, ComediHa!, follows the acquisition of Just For Laughs (Juste Pour Rire) back in June,” says Alex Avon, chief revenue and strategy officer. “We have now mostly completed the integration of the Just For Laughs assets and operations. Our new name reflects this expanded scope and unified group. With Just For Entertainment Distribution, we aim to ensure that strong brands like Just For Laughs Gags continue to resonate internationally.”

Avon adds that JFE Distribution is positioned to become “a preeminent entertainment company within multiple sectors, continuing our program evolution from Amuz to include even more than comedy, dramedy and documentary programs. We will also distribute the company’s music and stand-up festival programming.”

The evolution to Amuz Distribution from ComediHa! Distribution encompassed a broader range of content beyond comedy—and this expansion continues following the recent merger. JFE Distribution’s primary focus remains on comedy and feel-good content but also now includes a wider variety of content, such as live performances and stand-up shows from Just For Laughs, primarily produced by its parent company. Additionally, the catalog now features both English and French content, “allowing us to cater to a more diverse audience,” Avon says.

“‘Entertainment’ in many forms is the core connection between the content,” he adds. “And an emphasis on our motto, ‘Keeping the world feeling good,’ which we have maintained in the transition of names. Just For Entertainment produces live comedy and music events in several countries; produces television programming across scripted, music and comedy specials; and JFE Distribution distributes feel-good television programs both produced in-house and from third-party producers.”