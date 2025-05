ADVERTISEMENT

Just For Laughs’ digital content, including Just For Laughs Gala Stand-Up Comedy Specials, Just For Laughs Gags and LOL Just For Laughs programming on online platforms and OTT, has reached over 100 billion views.

Just For Laughs Entertainment acquired the Just for Laughs Group brand in fall 2024 and has since built a community of 80 million subscribers across platforms. Just For Laughs content is currently earning 500 million viewers per month and pulling 1 billion views per year on YouTube alone.

The dialogue-free series Just For Laughs Gags follows a Quebec-based troupe that uses the city as its stage and its inhabitants as characters.

LOL Just For Laughs features non-verbal sketches in which characters evolve in different scenarios. Season 12 is currently in production.

The Just For Laughs Gala Stand-Up Comedy Specials, filmed in Quebec at the Just For Laughs Festival, features talent such as Martin Short, Chelsea Handler, Adam Sandler, Whoopi Goldberg, Eddie Izzard, Trevor Noah, Jim Carrey, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, Ronny Chieng, Jimmy Fallon and many more. Season eight will film this July in Montreal.

“Just For Laughs crossed a monumental threshold—100 billion views of our Just For Laughs digital content, including Stand-Up Comedy Specials, Just For Laughs Gags and LOL Just For Laughs,” said Alex Avon, chief marketing officer of Just For Laughs. “This is more than a number; it’s a testament to the global power of comedy and the incredible reach of our content and our 80 million subscribers across platforms. We continue our expansion.”

Carlos Pacheco, director of monetization and OTT at Just For Laughs, added, “We’re extremely pleased with the incredible engagement we’re seeing—especially when you consider that we’re an independent production company reaching, and in some cases surpassing, the numbers of national broadcasters who have way more resources, IP, channels, content and funding. With our recent FAST and upcoming channel launches, our summer festivals kicking off and new content rolling out over the next few months, we’re expecting these numbers to keep climbing.”