Indian pay-TV platform Dish TV has rolled out FLIQS, a new digital content hub on its Watcho platform.

The hub will deliver exclusive digital content, from films to series to short-form, with rates starting at 9 rupees per title alongside a slate of free and snackable fare. The platform aims to deliver local as well as regional and English-language titles dubbed into Hindi. The platform features an AI-powered recommendation and personalization engine.

Manoj Dobhal, CEO and executive director of Dish TV India, said, “With FLIQS, we are taking a big and bold leap towards redefining what an OTT service can be. This isn’t just another content launch—it’s a statement of intent. FLIQS represents a new generation of curated, exclusive digital storytelling that aligns with the evolving consumer demand for distinct, high-value content. While the industry has seen a proliferation of platforms, very few offer something truly differentiated. FLIQS fills that gap by bringing untold stories, original productions, and exclusive titles into a highly personalized, affordable ecosystem.

He added, “FLIQS supports India’s growing community of independent storytellers by providing a premium platform to showcase their work, reach wider audiences and unlock monetization opportunities—strengthening Dish TV’s commitment to digital-first creative entrepreneurship. This marks a significant step forward, not just for Dish TV, but for the Indian OTT landscape as a whole.”

V.K. Gupta, CTO and business head at Watcho, added: “FLIQS is our solution to evolving consumer demands for uniqueness, exclusivity and control over their entertainment. It’s not just an add-on, but a transformational layer within Watcho, offering a smarter, more relevant experience. With FLIQS, Watcho strengthens its position in the OTT market, marking the start of a larger content evolution.”