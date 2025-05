ADVERTISEMENT

The latest edition of the TV Latina Screenings Festival features an array of dramas, documentaries, entertainment formats and blockbuster films on offer to content buyers across Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic market and Iberia.

Visit TVLatinaScreeningsFestival.com to watch clips of these offerings. Clicking on each title will take you directly to the trailer. Below, you’ll find insights from leading distributors on what currently makes these properties attractive options for broadcasters and platforms.

Crime and drama thrillers have become one of the standout genres in the All3Media International lineup, which includes The Gold, a critically acclaimed series from Objective Fiction and Tannadice Pictures, returning this year with six new episodes. “With its stylish narrative, outstanding on-screen performances from a star-studded cast and acclaimed creative team, The Gold brings this audacious heist vividly to life, revealing how the proceeds of the crime filtered through all layers of society, with far-reaching and often tragic consequences,” says Yari Torres, VP for Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market at the company. All3Media International is also showcasing Becoming Madonna, Black Snow: Jack of Clubs, Cash Cab, Dead and Buried and Getting Filthy Rich.

Meanwhile, EndemolShine Boomdog continues to expand the successful MasterChef format with MasterChef Celebrity Generaciones, a special season of MasterChef México that divides celebrity contestants into four generational groups. “Ten years after MasterChef arrived in Mexico, it remains one of the most beloved formats for the Mexican community. That’s why we’re now returning with an innovative season that will allow viewers to enjoy Mexico’s most famous cuisine in a unique way,” highlights Frank Sheuermann, chief content officer at EndemolShine Boomdog.

The company’s portfolio also includes Lo tomas o lo dejas / Deal or No Deal. The family game show offers excitement and suspense as contestants make high-stakes decisions that could change their lives. “After a five-year absence, this year we’re back with the production of Take It or Leave It, a 60-episode family game show hosted by renowned actor and host Paul Stanley. In this version, the contestants are constantly part of the game, as they are the ones who discover the briefcases during the game. A bond of empathy has been created between them, and we see a lot of excitement every time they get closer to the grand prize. With contestants from different parts of the United States and Latin America, a unique cast has been formed in Spanish-language television,” says Jaime Escallón, the show’s showrunner and Executive Director of Development for EndemolShine Boomdog.

In a remote village on the island of Carpathia, a shy girl is raised to fear an elusive animal species known as the ochi. But when she discovers an injured ochi baby that has been abandoned, she embarks on a journey to return it to its home. This is the story of The Legend of Ochi, a family fantasy adventure from the CDC United Network catalog. “In the short to midterm, we will focus on defining optimal distribution strategies and on finding the best home for of our next premium contents coming down the pipeline like Dracula, The Legend of Ochi or Bride Hard,” states Jimmy van der Heyden, Sales Manager at CDC United Network.

Telefilms continues to bet on box office hits in genres like horror and thrillers. In Terrifier 3, horror fans will be immersed in a terrifying experience as Art the Clown unleashes his evil, taking tension and horror to new levels of chaos upon the unsuspecting residents of Miles County during a quiet Christmas Eve. Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas star in the erotic thriller Babygirl, while Ralph Fiennes leads the cast of Conclave.

After more than a decade, Turkish dramas continue to captivate audiences with their stories of love, suspense, betrayal, family conflict, and unexpected twists. OGM UNIVERSE is highlighting The Fall of the King, where Kenan Baran, the king, seems to have it all: wealth, power, and the perfect wife. But beneath the surface, betrayal, desire, and old wounds threaten to destroy his empire. When a woman from his past regains her strength and another, from a humble background, becomes an unexpected temptation, Kenan’s reign begins to crumble. The company also highlights 6 of Us and Shahrazad: Tears of Istanbul.

In Secret of Pearls, distributed by Kanal D International, Azem is a respected literature professor who lives happily with his family. However, his life is shattered when he is imprisoned for the murder of his wife—a crime he did not commit. Upon release, his only goal is to reunite with his children, who were adopted by different families. Complications arise, however, when he becomes involved with two women, Dilber and Piraye, while grappling with his past. The company also features The Family Burden.

The Turkish Radio Television Corporation presents Once Upon a Time in Istanbul, a drama set in 1990s Istanbul where two students fall in love and fight for justice, challenging corruption with courage, passion, and unwavering hope.