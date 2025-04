ADVERTISEMENT

Quebec’s TVA has commissioned a 12th season of Just For Entertainment Distribution’s LOL Just For Laughs (LOL Juste pour rire).

The comedy series features non-verbal sketches in which characters evolve in different outlandish scenarios. Filming has begun on the 12th season and will continue until June.

The 12th season will consist of 14 30-minute episodes, directed by Francis Cloutier, Francis Piquette, and Marc-Olivier Valiquette.

The cast includes Antoine Vézina, Cathleen Rouleau, Emi Chicoine, Fayolle Jean Jr., Monika Pilon, Thomas Derasp-Verge, Louis Carrière, Benoit Mauffette and Schelby Jean-Baptiste.

The writing team features Marc-Olivier Valiquette, Francis Piquette, Alexis Caron-Côté, Anthony Montreuil, Antoine Desjardins-Cauchon, Barbara Dufour, Charles-Alex Durand, Francis Cloutier, François St-Amant, Maryse Paradis, Mathieu Bouillon, Quentin Fachon, Thierry Blanchet and Yann Vallières.

“Just For Entertainment Distribution is thrilled to announce that TVA just commissioned the 12th season of LOL 😉, now titled LOL Just For Laughs, produced by our parent company, Just For Laughs,” said Alex Avon, chief strategy and revenue officer at Just For Entertainment Distribution. “The talented new cast is currently filming in Quebec City, and we have international rights for the show and look forward to announcing distribution deals soon. Just For Entertainment Distribution: Keeping the world feeling good!”

Pierre Paquin, of LOL Juste pour rire, commented, “We are very proud and excited about the return of LOL for its 12th edition! With a completely reinvented format and a revamped cast, we can expect a colorful and surprising season on every level.”

“TVA is looking forward to the strong return of this unifying comedy,” added Nathalie Fabien, senior director of channels and programming at TVA Group. “The show appeals to the whole family and makes young and old laugh together.”