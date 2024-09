ADVERTISEMENT

Plex has now begun offering premium movie rentals in Canada, having entered into partnerships with Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Amazon MGM Studios, Lionsgate and VVS Films.

The offering includes award-winners such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dune, Joker, The Beekeeper and La La Land to blockbusters such as Wonka, The Hunger Games, Barbie and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, as well as IF and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Rental prices start at $4.99, and new movies are added to the library daily.

In addition to movie rentals, Plex offers 300-plus FAST channels in Canada, nearly doubling its channel lineup since last year. Channels include The Conners, The Wicked Tuna Channel, CBC Comedy, Property Brothers Channels, Corner Gas and CTV News.