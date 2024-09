ADVERTISEMENT

More than 80 companies from 30 countries have signed up to participate in the inaugural MIP LONDON, which will be held from February 23 to 27 at the Savoy Hotel and IET London.

The 80-plus companies confirmed include FOX Entertainment Global, Global Agency, PBS Distribution, Armoza Formats, BETA Film and FilmRise. Buyers confirmed include representatives from Canal Plus, CBC/Radio Canada, France Télévisions, ITV, M6, MBC, Netflix, Nine Network Australia, NRK, ORF, Sky, Telefonica, TF1, The Walt Disney Company and ZDF.

Running alongside the London TV Screenings, MIP LONDON will offer meeting spaces, screenings, buyer and delegate lounges, networking opportunities and genre-focused summits. The program will include the FAST & GLOBAL Summit and a London edition of The WIT’s Fresh TV presentation by Virginia Mouseler. MIPDOC and MIPFORMATS are also headed to MIP LONDON, with FOX Entertainment Global confirmed as a presenting partner of the MIPFORMATS Pitch. The event will also host the MIPDOC Pitch and the MIPDOC Co-Production Summit. The advisory boards for the first-ever MIPDOC and MIPFORMATS editions in London include executives from ARTE France, Banijay, Curiosity, FOX Entertainment Global, Fremantle, National Geographic, Nine Network Australia, Off the Fence, PBS Distribution, Quintus Studios, RTL Hungary, The Bridge, TF1, TV4 and ZDF Studios.

“More people coming to London means more business done in what has become the must-attend content week in February,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIP LONDON and MIPCOM Cannes. “Whether you are a company already hosting a screening event, planning to visit for the first time or simply there to see more people, with this new MIP market our aim is to be complementary to existing events by providing additional opportunities to meet, showcase or discover content across the week. Plans for our centrally located hub and program are really taking shape, and we are hugely encouraged by MIP LONDON’s early momentum.”