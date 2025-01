ADVERTISEMENT

Plex has introduced new enhanced features to allow viewers to further interact with the entertainment they’re watching, including the ability to write reviews visible to every user and allowing profiles to be publicly accessible.

Users are now able to write reviews for programs they have watched and comment on reviews posted by other fans, as well as chat about titles.

In addition, Plex profiles can now be made publicly visible to anyone, and users can easily share a link to their profiles so others can see what they’ve been watching, what’s on their watchlist and more. By default, all Plex users are findable by other Plex users in the app via search, but this new feature allows anyone to access their profiles. Users’ current privacy settings have not changed with the update.

Plex will also be launching a full new user experience this year, which it is currently testing on Apple TV.

For Pros, there is a new Plex Pass perk available that provides better quality video while saving bandwidth through HEVC encoding. This encoding has the ability to preserve HDR metadata, which means no tone mapping is required.