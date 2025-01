ADVERTISEMENT

Cineverse has picked up the festival hits The Human Hibernation and The Accident for its indie film-focused streaming service Fandor.

The Human Hibernation, winner of the FIPRESC Critics Prize at Berlinale 2024, begins with the disappearance of Erin, a child who wakes up prematurely from hibernation. Clara, her older sister, goes on a journey to search for answers and confront the narratives reestablished by the society in which she lives.

The Accident, which won the Narrative Grand Jury Prize at the 2024 Slamdance Film Festival, centers on a gentle-hearted mother who buys a tow truck after being fired and dealing with a separation. She gets trapped deeper and deeper in a cynical and aggressive world until a terrible opportunity opens up in front of her.

The two films join Fandor’s catalog that also features Hundreds of Beavers, Atlantide, Mustang, The Love Witch, We Need to Talk About Kevin, Ramona, Maurice, Marwencol, Lake Michigan Monster, Burst City and many more.