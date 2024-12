Cineverse has introduced Matchpoint Reel Visuals AI, a new revenue-driving AI rights management service.

Reel Visuals AI is meant to empower those who own libraries of feature films, television shows and podcasts to take advantage of growing demand from AI companies to acquire audio and video content to train artificial intelligence models at scale.

Through a non-exclusive revenue-sharing offering, Cineverse will ensure that content creators and rights holders—from independent production companies and large global studios to AI training rights agents and content aggregators—are compensated for the use of their video content in AI training. It is also meant to eliminate the associated delivery costs that often make the opportunity to profit in this space challenging.

Cineverse is actively licensing AI rights from third-party content owners who control large film and TV catalogs. To date, the company represents AI training rights for more than 350,000 hours of video and audio content.

Reel Visuals AI is part of Cineverse’s broader AI initiatives announced this year, highlighting the company’s focus on innovation in machine learning. Cineverse has also developed cineSearch, its AI-powered content discovery tool.

“With Reel Visuals AI, we are helping to ensure that those who control the underlying rights to film and TV shows that are used to train LLMs are compensated fairly while utilizing our technology to reduce their costs,” said Cineverse’s chairman and CEO, Chris McGurk. “Putting content owners first is paramount to all of our AI offerings, from cineSearch, which will help get their content discovered and surfaced above the noise of so many streaming choices, to end-to-end solutions that help monetize their AI rights by providing an avenue for them to benefit from the value of their assets on an opt-in basis.”

Cineverse’s COO and CTO, Tony Huidor, added, “As a pioneer in aggregating and delivering video since the advent of streaming, we are stepping into an important leadership role by establishing a much-needed framework that will ensure that intellectual property rights are respected and content owners are properly compensated. It is imperative that we not only work to resolve emerging market issues but also advocate for ethical AI content procurement practices by pursuing equitable compensation for the use of video in AI training. With Matchpoint, we are uniquely positioned to leverage our distribution expertise and proprietary technology in a way that provides benefits through Reel Visuals AI in this fast-emerging market.”