The California Film Commission (CFC) has awarded $108.6 million in tax credits to ten film and television projects, including Bad Monkey from Warner Bros. Discovery, which is relocating from Florida for its second season.

This latest round of awards—through the CFC’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program and Soundstage Filming Tax Credit Program—includes one relocating television series, one recurring television series, five new television series, one miniseries and two non-independent feature films.

Together, these productions are expected to generate $509 million in qualified California expenditures, supporting local businesses and creating 3,583 cast and crew jobs. These projects will invest $276 million in below-the-line wages, employing 1,666 cast members, 1,917 crew members and 28,404 background performers, measured in days worked. The productions will also generate 835 filming days throughout California.

“We are working hard to keep productions filming in California,” said Colleen Bell, director of the California Film Commission. “These tax credits help us keep jobs here in our state and drive economic growth, but the impact goes beyond the entertainment industry—it supports families, local businesses, and communities statewide.”

Among the projects is Imperfect Women from 20th Television for Apple TV+. From Annie Weisman, the series stars and is executive produced by Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington. The project will film for 85 days in California, spending more than $61 million in qualified expenditures and employing over 375 cast and crew members.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be able to film Imperfect Women in Los Angeles thanks to the California Film Commission’s Tax Credit,” said lead actor and executive producer Kerry Washington. “It’s exciting to know that this invaluable program will allow us to keep production close to home while also supporting the talented artists and artisans here in LA that make storytelling possible.”

“I’m incredibly thrilled that we will be able to go into production on Imperfect Women in Los Angeles directly due to the support of the California Film Commission and their Tax Credit Program,” added lead actor and executive producer Elisabeth Moss. “Being able to produce and shoot this project where I was born and raised is thrilling, and the importance of supporting our unrivaled local crews while tapping into local production resources cannot be overstated.”

Meanwhile, season two of Bad Monkey will have 93 filming days in California and generate $82 million in qualified expenditures, employing 460 cast and crew members and 4,290 background performers.

The California Film Commission will hold its next Independent & Non-Independent Feature Films application window from January 27 to 29, 2025, and its next Television window from February 24 to 26, 2025.