Warner Bros. Discovery has put in place a new leadership structure for its U.S. networks business, which will be run by Channing Dungey following Kathleen Finch’s retirement.

Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, will take over at the end of the year when Finch, chairman and CEO of U.S. networks, retires. Dungey will also continue to serve in her current role at Warner Bros. Television Group.

Brett Paul will serve as COO for U.S. networks, playing a key role in setting and executing Dungey’s plan for the group, including leading business affairs and digital strategy. Paul, who will report to Dungey, will also continue in his current role as president of Warner Bros. Television Group.

Howard Lee has been elevated to chief creative officer of U.S. networks and will also continue to serve as president and head of content for TLC and Discovery. Lee, who will also report to Dungey, will focus on content strategy across WBD’s linear networks, its streaming service Max and around the world through licensing and partnerships.

The U.S. networks leadership team will also include Susan Kolar, named chief financial and strategy officer for U.S. networks, who will continue to report to Gunnar Wiedenfels, CFO of WBD; and Karen Bronzo, who will continue in her role as chief global marketing officer for U.S. networks and news, co-reporting to Dungey and David Leavy, COO of CNN Worldwide.

“Building on the foundation that Kathleen established, I am excited to announce the core U.S. networks leadership team who will drive a new creative vision and distribution plan that best serves our audiences, our partners and our business,” said Dungey. “This powerful group will work to redefine the role of the U.S. networks by fortifying our linear business while continuing to develop a content engine that feeds Max and creates shows that smartly leverage and promote our unparalleled IP.”