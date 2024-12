Onza Distribution has acquired the international distribution rights to Mamen Mayo: At Her Will to make the series available outside of SkyShowtime’s 20-plus European markets.

The eight-part series follows Mamen Mayo, an exceptionally intelligent inheritance mediator. She and her team specialize in resolving conflicts that arise in families who inherit a fortune.

The cast is led by Sílvia Abril (Alimañas) and Pablo Capuz (Merlí. Sapere Aude), along with Mona Martínez (La novia gitana) and Clara Sans (Cardo).

Mamen Mayo: At Her Will is produced by Nostromo Pictures in association with SkyShowtime. It was created by Eduard Sola, who also serves as showrunner alongside Miguel Ángel Faura.

“After such an enthusiastic reception from both critics and audiences at its premiere, we are excited to share the humanity, humor and emotion of Mamen Mayo with even more viewers worldwide,” said Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls, producers at Nostromo Pictures.

“We’re confident that Mamen Mayo: At Her Will has all the elements to resonate with an international audience: humor, lovable yet hilarious characters and situations that transcend cultures,” commented Carlos Garde, managing director of Onza. “Who hasn’t heard stories of families who, when it comes time to divide an inheritance, bring out the worst in each other? Now we’ll be able to see these situations with a humorous twist, always maintaining an optimistic and fresh tone.”