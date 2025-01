ADVERTISEMENT

JoySauce, a lifestyle company aimed at American Asians and their non-Asian family members, friends and allies, has partnered with Matchpoint, Cineverse’s proprietary streaming technology platform, to license, monetize and distribute its library of exclusive and original series.

Beginning immediately, JoySauce will use Matchpoint to ingest the library of original dramatic shows, reality series and more, along with third-party content, to license to leading streaming platforms.

In phase two of the partnership, later in 2025, Cineverse will help create a stand-alone streaming service, including a branded JoySauce SVOD app and eventually a FAST channel targeting the AAPI community and all viewers interested in content showcasing the American Asian experience. These will be made available by Cineverse on all devices and offered to other streaming platforms.

The JoySauce lineup includes Mixed Six, in which six mixed heritage couples open up about their meet-cute moments, what it was like introducing their families and more; VeryAsianConversations, in which Korean American newscaster Michelle Li covers relevant Asian American issues like transracial adoption, reclaiming Asian names and combating anti-Asian hate; Kim’s Convenience, following the story of the Kim family, Korean Canadian convenience store owners; Jimmy O. Yang Good Deal, performed live by Jimmy O. Yang; Project Gutenberg, a Hong Kong thriller following a counterfeit artist; and Bulge Bracket, in which recent business school graduate Cathy Lee begins her career at a prestigious New York investment bank.

“The content JoySauce is curating is important, timely and fills a need in the marketplace,” said Marc Rashba, executive VP of partnerships at Cineverse. “We expect our distribution partners to be excited for the opportunity to reach a young and engaged audience through JoySauce across all of their platforms and channels.”