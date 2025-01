ADVERTISEMENT

Tony, Emmy and Olivier winner John Gore has launched the film and TV production studio John Gore Studios, tapping industry veteran Hilary Strong as CEO.

Headquarted in London with an office in New York, John Gore Studios is dedicated to celebrating and preserving the legacy of iconic heritage brands, such as Hammer Films, while ushering in a new area of storytelling that entertains audiences around the world.

Through the strategic acquisition and restoration of film libraries, the acquisition of heritage IP and a commitment to innovative production, the company will aim to uphold the traditions of the British film and TV industry with a future-facing creative vision.

John Gore Studios will adopt a strategic approach to film and TV that mirrors the highly successful methods used for theater by the John Gore Organization, a comprehensive family of media companies, including Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office.

Strong joins from Agatha Christie Ltd., where she was also CEO. Gore will serve as executive chairman of the new company.

Two features are currently in production. The Bitter End (w.t.) details how American divorcee Wallis Simpson, played by Joan Collins, became the Duchess of Windsor after marrying King Edward VIII, the British King who chose love over duty. It is directed by Mike Newell (Four Weddings and a Funeral) and penned by screenwriter and novelist Louise Fennell. Filming is set to begin in May 2025.

“I am thrilled about the challenge of playing this iconic woman in a previously untold story and to be in John Gore Studios’ initial roster of what I’m sure will be a very successful endeavor,” Collins commented.

Also on the initial slate is Ithaqua, a production under the Hammer banner. It introduces the first new Hammer monster in 60 years, Ithaqua, created by the film’s director and producer, Casey Walker. Set in 1800s Canada, it sees the British survivors of a remote trade outpost plagued by an ancient evil that leaves its victims with an insatiable hunger for flesh. It stars Luke Hemsworth, Kevin Durand, Michael Pitt, Craig Lauzon and Leenah Robinson. Walker penned the screenplay in collaboration with Peter Vicaire and Pascal Trottier. Kaleidoscope will handle distribution.