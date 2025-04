ADVERTISEMENT

Comcast NBCUniversal is planning to build a Universal entertainment resort complex in the U.K.

The company’s first destination in Europe is set to include a theme park and other attractions, as well as a 500-room hotel and a retail, dining and entertainment complex. It will be located south of Bedford, 35 minutes north of London by train.

The move comes amid other growth plans for the business, including three theme park developments in the U.S. in the next two years, starting with Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida, followed by Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas, in 2026.

“This is a special and historic milestone moment for our company as we continue to accelerate the growth trajectory of our theme parks business and delight audiences around the world,” said Mike Cavanagh, president of Comcast Corporation. “The unparalleled storytelling and technological innovation that the incredible team at Universal Destinations & Experiences brings to life is a perfect complement to the British creative arts and tourism industries.”

“Bringing the Universal brand to the United Kingdom is another exciting step forward in generating future growth,” said Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences. “Expanding into Europe presents us with a significant opportunity to reach new fans and share the incredible experiences our team creates.”

A planning proposal will be submitted to U.K. government in the coming months with a view to beginning construction next year.