Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Jeff Shell Out at NBCU

Kristin Brzoznowski 23 hours ago Top Stories


Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, is leaving the company effective immediately following an investigation into a complaint of “inappropriate conduct.”

Shell admitted, “I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business, and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

Shell’s senior team will now report directly to Mike Cavanagh, president of Comcast Corporation.

“We are disappointed to share this news with you,” Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts and Cavanagh said in a joint statement to employees. “We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other. You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace. When your principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here.”

