FAST Revenues to Reach $6.3 Billion in 2023

New research from Omdia forecasts that FAST channels will generate revenues of $6.3 billion this year, with 80 percent of that to come from the U.S.

The U.K., Canada, Australia, Germany, Brazil, Italy, Mexico, France, Spain and Sweden are the top ten non-U.S. markets poised for growth. And while the U.S. will continue to dominate the market, a $1.6 billion revenue opportunity will emerge for FAST channels outside of the U.S. by 2027.

“Although three of the five-largest FAST markets are English-speaking nations, Canada, Germany and Brazil, in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, will offer mainstream FAST opportunities for non-English content,” said Maria Run Aguete, senior director at Omdia.

Earlier this year, Omdia reported that FAST revenue grew almost 20 times between 2019 and 2022 and is set to triple between 2022 and 2027. This growth will continue to be driven by the U.S. market, which will exceed $10 billion in revenue by 2027.

Omdia predicts the U.K. and Canada will have FAST markets worth over $500 million and $300 million, respectively, by 2027. In Germany, FAST channels are expected to generate just over $200 million, while those in Brazil will hit revenues of $100 million. Elsewhere in South America, Mexico will see FAST revenues of $93 million by 2027.

“$12 billion in revenues for FAST channels is impressive, but when viewed in the wider context of online video, social video remains the growth story for the next five years,” Rua Aguete noted. “FAST channels are another window to monetize content but not the only one.”