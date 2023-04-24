ORF-Enterprise Inks International Deals for Docs & Drama

ADVERTISEMENT

ORF-Enterprise has signed a slew of deals from its factual and drama slates in Europe, North America and Asia.

In France, Histoire picked up Lost City of the Gladiators, The Great Wall and Victims of the Vikings, while KTO acquired Christmas in Vienna and Sister Mary from Nairobi. Ushuaia, meanwhile, opted for When the Water Rises and Tropics, Frost & Perpetual Ice.

Ireland’s TG4 bought Life on the Wing—Miracle of Bird Migration and Hudson River Wild. Italy’s Rai secured four documentaries, including The Nero Files—Uncovering an Ancient Conspiracy and Augustus and Livia—Empire of Blood.

In Mexico, TV Unam will air the Universum History documentary The Builders of the Alhambra.

Discovery Italy picked up the 19th and 20th seasons of Soko Kitzbuehel. The 13th and 15th seasons of the series were acquired by Atresmedia in Spain, as well as the fourth through seventh seasons of Fast Forward. Spain’s RTVE secured ten ORF Universum nature productions.

In Sweden, meanwhile, Axess TV licensed four productions, including Nabucco and Continent of the Displaced—Europe After the War.

“The quality of ORF content is internationally recognized,” said Armin Luttenberg, head of content sales at ORF-Enterprise. “The multiple blue-chip documentaries of ORF Universum are our best-selling factual products and will continue to offer substantial output for the upcoming seasons. The success of fictional ORF originals is a fantastic testimony to the excellent achievements of Austrian creatives. We are proud to have such a well-rounded catalog of high quality factual and fictional titles.”

Oliver Böhm, CEO of ORF-Enterprise, added, “We are thrilled with the strong international interest in our premium content at MIPTV. Our Universum documentaries and ORF originals continue to captivate audiences worldwide, and we are delighted to bring Austrian productions to screens around the world. These major international broadcast deals are a testament to the quality and diversity of our content catalog, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnerships with broadcasters and streaming providers worldwide.”