ORF-Enterprise has closed numerous deals for the event series Kafka, as well as for several documentaries from its UNIVERSUM slate.

Kafka, which recently aired on ARD and ORF, has been licensed to the Czech Republic (Česká televize), Slovakia (RTVS), Germany (Polyband), Slovenia (RTV Slovenjia), Finland (Yle), Sweden (SVT), the U.K. (Channel 4, Walter Presents), Mexico (TV Unam) and Switzerland (SRF). The title is a co-production by ORF, ARD and Superfilm.

Rai (Italy) added three ORF UNIVERSUM nature films to their offering: Qatar—Pearls in the Sand, Life on the Wing—Miracle of Bird Migration and The Raven’s Tale—Mystic Czechia.

FTV Prima (Czech Republic) secured a documentary package that includes Qatar—Pearls in the Sand; Arlberg—A Wild Celebrity; Copernicus’ Secret—Triumph of Science; The Egg—Bursting into Life; High Life in the Dead Mountains; Gentle Mountains, Wild Marshes—The Alpine Foothills; Life on the Wing–Miracle of Bird Migration; and Slovenia–Where Nature Comes First.

National Geographic Channels International opted for Desert Phantoms–Surviving the Skeleton Coast and Nicobar Island–A Monkey’s Long Tale.

The ORF UNIVERSUM history documentary Death Trap Mallorca–Joy and Sorrow in Exile has been licensed by Yle (Finland) and Axess TV (Sweden). Axess TV also picked up Copernicus’ Secret–Triumph of Science and The Birth of Modern Brazil–Leopoldina Habsburg from ORF UNIVERSUM’s history slate.

ARD One secured four seasons of Suburbia—Women on the Edge, while RTL Hungary opted for three seasons each of the two series Walking on Sunshine and Soko Kitzbuehel.

The concert recording Christmas in Vienna 2023, featuring Patricia Petibon, Anita Monserrat, Joyce DiDonato, Lawrence Brownlee and the ORF Radio Symphony Orchestra Vienna, was picked up by SVT (Sweden) and Knowledge Networks (Canada).

In addition, ORF-Enterprise secured another brand-new title for its MIPTV lineup. City Beasts, an adventurous wildlife comedy, is set in Cape Town and reveals nature’s adaptability and the tenacity of a young man. “ORF-Enterprise decided to support and co-develop this project at a very early stage of production. as it turned out to be the perfect addition to our rich factual catalog,” said Marion Camus-Oberdorfer, director of acquisitions and distribution investment at ORF-Enterprise.

“We are proud to represent these extraordinary programs in distribution worldwide and continue to serve as a trusted supplier for high-quality programming in all genres,” added Camus-Oberdorfer.