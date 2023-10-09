MIPCOM Spotlight: ORF-Enterprise

ADVERTISEMENT

ORF-Enterprise has expanded its drama lineup with two new titles: School of Champions and Kafka.

School of Champions tells the stories of first-year students at a prestigious ski academy. “In this intense setting, they navigate the thin line between love and jealousy, loyalty and betrayal, ambition and frustration in eight episodes,” says Armin Luttenberger, head of content sales international.

Kafka, meanwhile, is timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the passing of the world-famous novelist in June 2024. “With the invaluable input of Kafka biographer Reiner Stach, the series promises to stay true to history,” Luttenberger says.

In the way of factual highlights, Untamed Vietnam—Wilderness Reborn spotlights the wildlife of Vietnam, spanning from its northern forests and mountains to the lush Mekong Delta, in two parts.

“Fans of blue-chip documentaries will be presented with five hours of ORF Universum History titles as well as six hours of ORF Universum Nature highlights,” adds Luttenberger.