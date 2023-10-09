MIPCOM Spotlight: Nippon TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Nippon TV’s Suspects on the Set is a murder mystery game show with a mix of scripted crime-drama elements.

Set at the scene of a murder, actors each play a role and must improvise until the culprit is revealed.

The studio game show 5 Friends, 5 Favours! sees friends battle it out to win for their celebrity pals. The keys to unlocking victory lie in who they know and their rich social connections.

“We are actively pursuing co-development and co-production partnerships and hoping to announce a new original unscripted format, co-developed and co-produced with a global partner,” says Tom Miyauchi, head of formats at Nippon TV’s global business unit. “It will first be produced and broadcast in Japan on Nippon TV as a pilot version for international markets.”

“Our creative team wanted to ensure that we created new programs that were cutting-edge and unique, with captivating stories that will resonate with global audiences,” Miyauchi adds.

From the creators of Mr. Hiiragi’s Homeroom, Nippon TV’s The Greatest Teacher follows the story of a high school teacher who is mysteriously pushed off the school balcony after the graduation ceremony. When the teacher finds herself back one year ago in her homeroom class on the first day of school, she embarks on a journey to unveil the truth.

The Apothecary Diaries, also on the company’s MIPCOM slate, centers on a young woman who lives among the emperor’s wives. Formerly a pharmacist and obsessed with poisons and medicines, she has now become a lowly servant. When she observes that the emperor’s children are mysteriously short-lived, she investigates why.

“We believe this anime series will travel well among global audiences,” says Sayako Aoki, head of scripted in the global business unit.

Aoki adds, “We have strengthened our production and distribution capabilities, aiming for further success in the international market.”