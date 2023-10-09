MIPCOM Spotlight: Escapade Media

ADVERTISEMENT

The memoir of CIA analyst John Nixon comes to life in Debriefing the President, on offer from Escapade Media.

The 4×60-minute series explores the capture, interrogation and execution of Saddam Hussein.

The feature documentary Rose Gold also tops the list, following the Australian Boomers’ path to their first bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics. The film examines “how failure can be transformed into a powerful force that can inspire, galvanize and revolutionize,” says Natalie Lawley, managing director.

Portobello Road, executive produced by Eric Clapton, paints the musical world of 1970s London according to those who lived it. The series sees a management company on the verge of collapse as owner Penny dances between creditors, egos and her own desires to keep the music playing.

“Escapade has built a solid reputation for commissioning and preselling both scripted and non-scripted from producers around the world,” adds Lawley.