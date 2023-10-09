Global Pay-TV Subs Count to Remain Stable

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of pay-TV subscribers worldwide, across 138 countries, is expected to remain stable through 2029 at just under 1 billion, per new Digital TV Research data, with a slight decline until 2025 before experiencing a small recovery.

Pay-TV penetration is expected to remain relatively stable, slipping from 56 percent last year to 54 percent by the end of 2029. In that period, 82 countries will see their pay-TV bases grow, while 56 will lose customers. Cord-cutting is the most significant in the U.S., which will lose 10 million subscribers.

In 2029, IPTV will be out front with 412 million subs, with digital cable at 366 million and pay satellite at 191 million. Free DTT is expected to have 544 million users, with free satellite at 293 million.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, noted: “IPTV is the pay TV winner. IPTV will add 36 million subscribers between 2023 and 2029 to take its total to 412 million. IPTV overtook pay satellite TV subscribers in 2018 and will overtake digital cable in 2024.”