Fremantle Alum to Lead ITV Studios Iberia

Nathalie Garcia, formerly CEO of Fremantle Spain, has been named managing director of ITV Studios Iberia.

Effective November 1, Garcia will lead the label headquartered in Madrid. The new entity will be the exclusive home of ITV Studios’ formats in Spain, such as The Voice (La Voz), The Voice Kids (La Voz Kids) and The Chase (El Cazador).

During her tenure at Fremantle Spain, Garcia oversaw the production of entertainment formats such as Got Talent España and The Masked Singer, game shows like Password and the reality show The Farm, among others. Prior to her position at Fremantle Spain, Garcia was CEO of Plural Entertainment, Media Capital/Prisa’s production label, and managing director of the TV division of Vértice 360 Group. She also set up the Spanish arm of Sony Pictures International Television, where she held the positions of senior VP of distribution and managing director for ten years.

Lisa Perrin, managing director of international production, to whom Garcia will report, said, “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Nathalie to ITV Studios. Her vast experience and know-how in the region are second to none. Our brands like The Voice and The Chase have enjoyed long-running success in Iberia; we’ve just been waiting for the right person at the right time to expand our business in this vibrant market, and Nathalie is exactly what we have been looking for.”

Garcia added: “I’m thrilled to join such a leading and inspiring player in our industry. I’m honored that Lisa Perrin and the ITV Studios international production team are placing their trust in me to expand their already very successful business in Spain and Portugal. I’m very excited to embrace this new challenge, and I look forward to continuing to produce extraordinary programs that connect with viewers.”