FilmBox+ Launches Halloween Smart Channel

SPI International (a CANAL+ company) has expanded its Smart Channels digital channel portfolio with the new Halloween Smart Channel.

The Halloween Smart Channel allows viewers to access a collection of horror and adventure movies. The channel is available exclusively on the FilmBox+ platform.

Featured titles on the channel include Welcome to the Jungle, Vivarium, House of 9, Scream 4, Escapee, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and more. The selection of movies varies based on the licensed territories.

FilmBox+ has rolled out over 300 Smart Channels globally that cater to a range of different interests. Smart Channels are playlists of on-demand content that play back-to-back in a similar fashion to traditional linear channels.