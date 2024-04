ADVERTISEMENT

Barış Kılıç, star of Global Agency's One Love, will be part of the Turkish TV Festival, taking place May 7 to 9.

Kılıç began his career in 2004 working in commercials and later transitioned to acting with the miniseries All My Children. In 2011, he worked on Feriha and later on titles such as War of Roses, Forbidden Fruit and All About Marriage. In 2014, the actor made his debut in film with the movie Seni Seviyorum Adamim. Currently, he stars in One Love, distributed by Global Agency, which is already in its second season. In January of this year, Kılıç received the award for his professional achievements at the Turkish Drama Gala. The actor also has studied economics and holds an MBA.

Recently, the participation of Erdem Seckin, CEO of OGM Pictures; Ateş İnce, managing director of Madd Entertainment; Beatriz Cea Okan, VP and sales and acquisitions director at Inter Medya; Sibel Levendoğlu, sales manager for Latin America and North America at Kanal D International; Handan Özkubat, director of Turkish drama at Eccho Rights; I Am Mother’s Özge Özpirinçci, Müge Akar, global sales director of atv; Iván Sánchez, sales director for Latin America at Global Agency; Aysegul Tuzun, managing director at MISTCO; and Duda Rodrigues, sales manager for Latin America at Calinos Entertainment; Selin Arat, director of international operations at de TIMS&B Productions; Melih Özkaya, Alaca’s lead actor; and Emrah Turna, MediaHub’s founder and CEO, was also announced.

The upcoming Turkish TV Festival in Spanish and English will feature keynotes with leading producers and distributors in the Turkish television space.

The Turkish TV Festival joins previously held events, including the TV Latina Festival, Festival de producción, as well as the Festival de streaming and Festival FAST.

