ORF-Enterprise Scores Sales Ahead of MIPTV

ORF-Enterprise has closed sales for various programs across its unscripted and drama slates ahead of MIPTV 2023.

Canal+ Group picked up the first two seasons of Soko Linz for its Polar+ channel after previously licensing seasons 14 through 20 of the brand’s predecessor, Soko Kitzbuehel.

In the U.S., MHz Networks bought numerous titles from the long-running film series Backwood Crimes and Tatort.

Wing Sight Culture & Media in China acquired a selection of Universum Nature titles, including The Egg—Bursting into Life and Big Bend—America’s Wildest Frontier, among others.

Spain’s RTVE licensed a package of nature productions, including Bears of the Karawank Mountains, Portugal—Wild Land on the Edge and Empire of the Vineyard.

Česká televize, meanwhile, picked up a selection of ORF-Enterprise’s history documentaries such as The Birth of Modern Brazil—Leopoldina Habsburg and the two-part Age of Queens.

All of these titles and more will be represented by ORF-Enterprise at MIPTV.

“I am very pleased that ORF remains committed to promoting original content, even in challenging times, and that we can thus develop our sales footprint, especially in our premium genres drama and blue-chip factual content,” said Armin Luttenberger, head of content sales international at ORF-Enterprise. “We are committed to remaining a one-stop-shop for a wide range of genres and continue to develop our catalog further to outstanding content with a high production value.”