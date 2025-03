ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead to the upcoming year, ORF-Enterprise is set to launch new series, fresh seasons of all-time favorites and banner documentaries from its most popular strands, continuing to expand its content across all best-selling genres.

“We are looking forward to continue offering a remarkable output of creative work from our partners, first and foremost ORF and its production partners,” says Armin Luttenberger, head of content sales international.

ORF-Enterprise’s vibrant catalog currently features over 1,300 carefully curated titles on its screening platform, spanning across all genres, with thousands of additional hours available in its extensive back catalog. The high-quality collection provides the “perfect point of contact for decision-makers seeking the perfect content from all genres,” Luttenberger says.

ORF-Enterprise plays an active role in all projects under its flagship program, ORF Universum, from the very beginning. The close, professional collaboration with the ORF Universum Nature & History editorial teams is the foundation of the international success of the blue-chip strands. The brand stands as a cornerstone of ORF-Enterprise’s distribution portfolio, supported through both financial contributions and the active pursuit of new co-production partners worldwide.

“In addition to the ORF audience’s appetite for high-quality, often regionally focused documentaries, we see it as our mission to bring far-flung corners of the globe to the screens,” says Luttenberger. “While showcasing the beauty of nature, it’s crucial to also focus on its conservation. Protecting nature and wildlife is not only driven by altruistic motives but is inseparably linked to the fate of humanity. Bringing these poles together is the goal of well-made television.”

Universum Nature documentaries continue to set the standard with their quality. The Pigeon Hustle offers a unique glimpse into the world of pigeons across New York and London, while Tagliamento—King of Alpine Rivers takes viewers on a journey through the Alpine valleys, eventually reaching the Adriatic Sea. Additionally, Croatia’s Coast—Endless and Wild explores the wild, often underappreciated side of the popular Balkan holiday destination, revealing the natural beauty and constant change of this world between land and sea.

The Universum History collection brings to light pivotal moments in female history and unravels the mysteries of European heritage. The multi-part documentary Above and Beyond—The First Female Aviators focuses on Melli Beese, the first German female pilot and designer to assert herself in the male world of aviation pioneers. For those fascinated by ancient civilizations, Mothers of the Minotaur—Rise, Reign and Ruin of the Minoans is a prime pick. The documentary follows scientists using recent excavations and DNA tests to uncover new insights into this advanced, possibly female-centric civilization. The “Reichskrone” or “Imperial Crown” is one of Europe’s most significant crowns, yet its origins still remain a mystery. Now, a number of scientists from across Europe join forces to find answers to the many questions surrounding the imperial headdress in The Imperial Crown—Myth, Mystery and Majesty.

For fiction lovers, ORF-Enterprise presents a mix of new content alongside returning fan favorites. The new crime-comedy The Curious Cases of Gerti B. introduces detective Gerti B., a seasoned police inspector facing personal and professional challenges. Her marriage is stagnant, and she is overlooked for a promotion in favor of her much younger and highly educated colleague, who often takes credit for her work. The situation is further complicated as they investigate a murder case in Gerti’s neighborhood, bringing up old stories and forcing her to confront her past and her community. The highly anticipated second season of School of Champions has just been released, picking up where the first season left off. In season two, the students at Austria’s elite ski academy must face a new challenging discipline, downhill skiing. There are also new challenges besides the slopes: Nikki falls in love with Dani’s little sister Steffi, and Georg discovers he likes boys and starts a secret affair. Dani develops feelings for Luca, who turns to theft to cope with financial problems. Meanwhile, Coach Veighofer’s influence continues to grow, creating new tensions on and off the snow.