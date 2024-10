ADVERTISEMENT

ORF-Enterprise has landed new deals for a host of UNIVERSUM Nature and History blue-chip documentaries, along with scripted originals.

European Downfall–The Tragedy of Emperor Franz Joseph was licensed by Rai (Italy) and Česká televize (Czech Republic). The Czech broadcaster also picked up Rebellion in the Brothel—Trafficking in Women Around 1900.

National Geographic Channels International secured the ORF UNIVERSUM Nature documentary Wild Transylvania—Dracula’s Hidden Kingdom and prebought Red Sea: Evolution’s Magic Garden. The new deals complement National Geographic’s acquisitions of Nicobar Island—A Monkey’s Long Tale and Lions of the the Skeleton Coast earlier this year.

RTS (Switzerland) added The Raven’s Tale—Mystic Czechia and The Real Jungle Book to its programming, while Turkish viewers can anticipate ten ORF UNIVERSUM Nature programs soon to be broadcast by TRT.

A further package of ten nature and historical documentaries, including The Real Jungle Book, went to the Czech broadcaster FTV Prima. Viasat (U.K.) licensed The Real Jungle Book, Slovenia—Where Nature Comes First and Wild Boar—The Comeback.

From the originals slate, ARD One from Germany opted for the third and fourth seasons of Walking on Sunshine. FTV Prima (CZ) acquired seasons four through 11 of Soko Kitzbühel. Season three of Soko Linz went to CANAL+ (France), while AXN (Japan) will soon broadcast the first season of the ORF original. Česká televize also took The Bartered Bride—Opera Graz 2022.

Armin Luttenberger, head of content sales international at ORF-Enterprise, said, “We are proud that the list of regular clients who consistently rely on ORF content in their outlets is growing. New seasons of notable ORF originals such as Soko Linz or Fast Forward ensure ratings success with our international partners. ORF-Enterprise has earned an excellent reputation as a content supplier in all genres and has been able to greatly expand its market position in the segment of TV-movies and series in recent years in addition to the well-known factual slate.”

Xiamen Airlines (China), Eva Airways (Taiwan) and Korean Airlines (Korea) will be including the concert highlight featuring the ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, Christmas in Vienna 2023, in their in-flight entertainment lineup, with the program set to premiere on their flights starting in December. Meanwhile, Thai Airways secured the rights to the TV movie Forever Yours, which will also be available to passengers from December on.

Oliver Böhm, managing director of ORF-Enterprise, added, “MIPCOM has always been a crucial event for us, as it offers the perfect opportunity to connect with international buyers and co-producers. The positive reception of our content catalog at this market underscores the quality and appeal of our productions worldwide, which have become a valuable asset to licensees worldwide, boosting their ratings with ORF originals.”