FilmRise Taps BBC Studios Alum for Digital Role

FilmRise has appointed BBC Studios alum Jim Brown as director of digital distribution and programming.

Brown will grow the company’s digital distribution footprint by licensing content to partners for their AVOD and FAST platforms and will work alongside the content sales team to conduct contract negotiations, deal compliance and performance metrics. Prior to this, he spent over eight years on the BBC Studios content sales team.

Before his time at BBC Studios, Brown was director of operations at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), where he helped launch and subsequently managed the WWE Classics SVOD business unit. Throughout his career, he also served as manager of programming and new media at Insight Communications and held various positions in affiliate sales and marketing for Viacom Networks (formerly MTV Networks).

At FilmRise, Brown will report directly to Daniel Gagliardi, VP of digital distribution and business development.

“Jim has an unparalleled amount of experience in licensing and deal negotiations with global streaming platforms, which will add tremendously to FilmRise’s overall growth,” said Melissa Wohl, senior VP and head of content sales. “His background with niche content and specialty streamers is going to be incredibly valuable with our extensive library of genre programming.”