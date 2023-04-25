Loud Minds Bolsters Development Team

ADVERTISEMENT

Primeval and Walking with Dinosaurs producer Loud Minds has brought on Will Aslett and Emma Parkin in key development roles.

Will Aslett takes the lead as head of development for Loud Minds’ unscripted content, tasked with growing and managing its cross-genre programming slate. Aslett has held senior roles at Nutopia, Pioneer Productions, Impossible Pictures and the BBC. He joined Loud Minds from Wall to Wall, where he was the showrunner on its four-part Netflix series Earthstorm. Before that, he was senior VP of development at Cineflix Media, working across its specialist factual output in the U.K., U.S. and Canada.

Emma Parkin becomes development executive, reporting directly to Aslett. She joins from Pioneer Productions, where she was AP on a yet-to-be-announced feature documentary. Prior to that, her experience includes AP on Dinosaurs with Stephen Fry (Channel 5) at Mentorn Media, senior researcher on Our Living World (Netflix) at Wild Space Productions and AP on Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (National Geographic) while working for Nutopia.

Tim Haines, founder and creative director at Loud Minds, said: “We are delighted to welcome Will and Emma to our expanding team. Will is a world-class senior development executive and supremely skilled at helping to create and deliver the sort of epic, smart and engaging global factual content for which we are known. Emma, meanwhile, brings a valuable scientific background, a brilliantly inquiring and creative mind, plus a talent for managing large-scale international shoots. Together, they make a formidable addition to our evolving business and are the perfect team to supercharge our slate, which in turn will ensure we can deliver on both our creative and growth ambitions.”

Aslett commented: “In Loud Minds, Tim Haines has created a vibrant and exciting new business, and I am thrilled to be part of the team—and indeed to have the chance to work with him for the second time in my career. Tim is a visionary, and his plans for the business now provide me with an incredible opportunity. Not only do I get to work in areas I already know well, but I also get the chance to explore and develop different genres and types of content that will drive a range of audiences and be successful across various platforms in the international marketplace.”