In a $3 billion deal, Comcast has renewed its media rights agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), remaining as the U.S. home for all games through 2036.

Comcast and the IOC have expanded their long-standing relationship to include a range of joint strategic initiatives, including building on Comcast’s technology expertise in the delivery of the games, collaboration on digital advertising opportunities in the U.S. and more. The Olympic Games will remain on NBCUniversal platforms, including Peacock, through 2036.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “This agreement with Comcast is groundbreaking because it goes far beyond the traditional media rights agreement which we have had for many years with our valued partner. Thanks to their innovative approach, serving on all platforms from linear to streaming and digital, we can now take our partnership to new heights for the benefit of athletes, Olympic stakeholders, Organising Committees and fans. The media landscape is evolving rapidly, and by partnering with one of the world’s leading media and technology companies, we will ensure that fans in the United States are able to experience the Olympic Games like never before.”

Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts added: “There is no event like the Olympics. Its power to bring joy and the unifying spirit it embodies are truly unique. We live in a time when technology is driving faster and more fundamental transformation than we’ve seen in decades. This groundbreaking, new, long-term partnership between Comcast NBCUniversal and the International Olympic Committee not only recognizes this dynamic but anticipates that it will accelerate. It is our honor to continue to bring the full power of our company’s expertise in creating and distributing content that connects with Americans, as well as to begin to provide even more innovative technological support and solutions to the IOC and its stakeholders in areas that benefit athletes and the many people dedicated to organizing the Olympic Games around the world.”

Gene Sykes, the president of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), added: “As we recommit to our collective mission, this groundbreaking partnership between the IOC, Comcast NBCUniversal and the USOPC signifies a new era of collaboration and engagement that will enhance the Olympic and Paralympic Movements immediately. With our eyes set on the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and beyond, we are excited to leverage innovative technologies and shared resources that will ensure an unforgettable experience for athletes and fans alike.”

NBCUniversal reached an average of 67 million total viewers per day for its Paris 2024 coverage. At the conclusion of the Summer Games in 2036, NBCUniversal will have presented 25 Olympic Games and 19 consecutive editions.