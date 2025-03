ADVERTISEMENT

Global Agency has licensed the romantic comedy Mr. Wrong, starring Can Yaman and Özge Gürel, into more than 100 countries worldwide.

Produced by Gold Film (Daydreamer, Iffet, Dila, Never Let Go), Mr. Wrong aired on FOX TV in Turkey on Friday nights in 2020. The series follows the charming Ezgi as she embarks on a desperate quest to find Mr. Right in all the wrong places.

The series has sold into Spain, Italy, Brazil and countries in the CIS, MENA, Africa and most of the Balkans.

İzzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, said, “Mr. Wrong has won the hearts of viewers around the world with its fun and relatable story. The show’s talented writers, Aslı and Banu Zengin, have created the perfect mix of humor and romance. With its beautiful locations, stylish scenes and the amazing chemistry between Özge Gürel and Can Yaman, this series is truly special. Mr. Wrong proves that a well-made romantic comedy can entertain people everywhere. The success of Mr. Wrong shows that Turkish romantic comedies are in high demand worldwide. Gold Film continues to lead the way with great storytelling, talented actors and high-quality production. As Turkish series become more popular globally, this success will bring bigger investments, better production quality and stronger partnerships with other countries.”