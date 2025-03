ADVERTISEMENT

Sports streamer DAZN has entered into a strategic pact with LIV Golf, securing the executive broadcast rights to the league in several territories.

DAZN has secured exclusive broadcast rights for LIV Golf in Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Portugal and Switzerland. Further, the LIV Golf+ service will be carried on DAZN across its global footprint, excluding the U.S., Spain, Korea, Australia, China and Russia. In partnership with LIV Golf, DAZN will develop an enhanced, paid subscription offering in the future.

“DAZN’s cutting-edge technology and unparalleled scale give LIV Golf a significant platform to engage a truly global audience,” said Scott O’Neil, CEO of LIV Golf. “Our players, teams and schedule span the globe, and it’s important that we continue to connect with fans all over the world as we grow our League in new and exciting markets.”

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, noted, “As a truly global broadcaster, DAZN is dedicated to ensuring that fans in every region can experience the most exciting action from LIV Golf, live and free. LIV Golf+ on DAZN will be available alongside DAZN’s extended free content offering, positioning it within an ecosystem that has already captured the attention of golf fans worldwide. This strategic partnership will grow the reach and popularity of LIV Golf while bringing us closer to building the global home of golf on DAZN.”