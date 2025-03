ADVERTISEMENT

A+E Global Media has promoted Matthew Glotzer to executive VP, head of corporate development and strategy.

In his expanded role, Glotzer will be responsible for shaping the company’s strategic direction, leading investment initiatives, identifying new avenues for organic growth and working closely with A+E’s executive management team to drive innovation.

Since joining A+E in 2020, Glotzer has played a pivotal role in the evolution of the Global Content Sales division, spearheading business intelligence, technology partnerships and directly overseeing the company’s director-to-consumer SVOD services.

Prior to joining the company, Glotzer served as chief financial officer and head of strategy at Intertrust Technologies Corporation, where he managed financial planning, deal strategy and investor relations. Before that, he spent nearly 15 years at 20th Century Fox in a range of commercial and corporate roles, negotiating Fox’s earliest digital distribution agreements and the launch of Hulu.

“Matt’s deep industry expertise and strategic insight have been major catalysts to A+E’s growth,” said David Bank, chief financial officer, to whom Glotzer will report. “Since joining the company, he has been instrumental in expanding our global business and served as a key partner for corporate development, the group that he will now lead, and I’m thrilled to have him in this role.”

Paul Buccieri, chairman and president of A+E Global Media, added, “Matt always brings fresh perspectives to strategic discussions, and his thought leadership makes him exceptionally well-suited to help guide the next phase of our company’s transformation.”