ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson Production Group and Reel One Entertainment have been rebranded as Studio TF1 America.

“Joining Johnson Production Group and Reel One Entertainment together under the Studio TF1 America banner allows us to unlock new opportunities in content development, co-productions and distribution,” said Timothy O. Johnson, managing director of the TF1 and A+E Global Media venture. “By combining the strengths of two powerhouse companies, we are better positioned than ever to deliver compelling English-language programming that resonates with audiences worldwide.”

Scaling its ambitions, Studio TF1 America has unveiled a slate of more than 100 hours for this year across movies, miniseries and series.

Tom Berry, founder of Reel One Entertainment and now chairman of the board of Studio TF1 America, noted, “It’s exciting to watch Tim Johnson and his talented senior executives as they position Studio TF1 America for growth and success in our rapidly changing TV environment.”

A+E Global Media picked up a 35 percent stake in Reel One in 2021.