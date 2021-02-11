FilmRise & Reel One Entertainment Pact for 100-Plus Titles

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has entered into a distribution agreement with Reel One Entertainment, including a package of 15 originally produced romantic-comedy films and licensing an additional 100 titles consisting of made-for-TV movies and TV series.

FilmRise will be the exclusive distributor in the U.S. across streaming outlets for the licensed made-for-TV movies and series and will sell television rights alongside Reel One. These programs include over 100 titles comprised of female-fronted thrillers that debuted on Lifetime, as well as holiday, genre films and series such as the family-friendly crime-drama Detective McClean. The movies under this agreement are sourced from the association between Reel One and Canada’s Champlain Media.

Further, FilmRise will be offering to broadcast and digital platforms five recently completed original films, including A Picture Perfect Wedding and A Wedding to Remember. The original movies will debut in the U.S. this year.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said: “We are excited to bring these films and TV series to our digital partners and the FilmRise Streaming Network. Feel-good movies have made networks successful over many years, and now more than ever, they have become comfort-viewing for audiences during these challenging times.”

Tom Berry, CEO of Reel One, added: “Reel One is happy to be in business with FilmRise, a company building from strength in digital distribution. We hope that this is just the beginning.”