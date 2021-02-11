New Dates for Canneseries

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Canneseries is now set to take place from October 8 to 13.

“Organizing a festival cannot be subject to questioning,” said Benoît Louvet, managing director of Canneseries. “The context does not allow for a festival to take place properly. Therefore, we took the decision to believe in tomorrow and build season four of Canneseries on more stable foundations than those the current health crisis is offering. We cannot wait to meet again with the city of Cannes and its residents, as well as with all of the festival-goers. Canneseries season three, which took place last October, still resonates in the heart of everyone who had the chance to experience it in 2020. Because, yes, attending the festival is sharing and we firmly believe that the current obstacles that events are facing would prevent us from enjoying the experience fully if we would keep our initial dates in April. To all of those loyal to Canneseries and those who would like to join us, we’ll see you from October 8 to 13, 2021 for season four.”

Canneseries season four will take place parallel to MIPCOM, which is running from October 11 to 14. Canneseries’ selection and program will be unveiled to the public and the press over the following months.