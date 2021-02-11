Strong Buyer Demand for Digital MIPTV Markets

ADVERTISEMENT

Reed MIDEM has confirmed strong buyer and commissioner demand for the one-to-one distribution market, the one-to-one international co-production markets and Digital MIPTV 2021’s networking platform.

MIPTV is slated to take place online during the annual spring market dates of April 12 to 16, bringing together global distributors, producers, buyers and commissioners of drama, documentary, kids’, factual and formats programming for a curated week of business meetings, market intelligence, conference sessions and global networking.

Attendance has already been confirmed by ABC, SBS Television, Seven Network, Globo, CBC, Quebecor Content, iQiyi, Bilibili, Tencent, YLE, Arte France, France Télévisions, Groupe Canal+, M6, TF1, ZDF, RTL Television, RAI, R.T.I. S.P.A. – Mediaset Group, Nippon TV, VPRO, NRK, The Walt Disney Company, Channel One Russia, EBS, Atresmedia, RTVE, A+E Networks, Al Jazeera, Sky UK, CuriosityStream and Discovery/HGTV.

For the first time, Digital MIPTV will connect the MIPDoc and MIPFormats communities as well as drama and kids’ online via Reed MIDEM’s one-to-one matchmaking platform, with two unique offers guaranteeing delegates pre-scheduled meeting agendas, with a minimum of 15-20 meetings, to boost distribution, acquisitions, co-production and development. Further, a week-long digital pass offers access to the conference program, highlights of which will include exclusive market insights for all genres, including the Fresh TV, Glance, keynotes, MIPDrama buyers screenings and the MIP SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Award.

MIPTV Week will be preceded by pre-market Discovery Showcases on April 9, offering a first look at new content for buyers. All delegates will have access to the Digital MIPTV networking marketplace from March 29, and all content will be available to catch up online until May 14.