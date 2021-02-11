Sky NZ & ViacomCBS Renew Content Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Sky NZ and ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group have renewed a multiyear deal that will see Sky and Neon customers continue to have access to a variety of content from CBS, The CW and Showtime, as well as Paramount Television Studios programming.

The agreement includes exclusivity for Showtime content and rights across a variety of Sky channels and platforms in New Zealand, including Neon, Sky Go, Sky On Demand and free-to-air channel Prime. Showtime is home to such series as Billions, Ray Donovan, Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series, The Affair, Penny Dreadful and Dexter, as well as new shows including Your Honor and The Good Lord Bird.

Sky customers will continue to have access to returning seasons of such CBS and The CW shows such as NCIS: New Orleans, FBI: Most Wanted, Charmed and Nancy Drew.

Sky Chief Executive Sophie Moloney said: “Our renewed agreement with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group has been shaped with our customers front and center of our decision-making. We’ve utilized customer insights including our 25,000 strong Sky Nation panel and, in doing so, we’ve secured our customers the content that they love and value. From binge-able premium drama to the ever-popular top-tier crime series, we believe the depth and breadth of quality content will delight our customers. Our recent long-term partnership renewals with Discovery and now ViacomCBS are all part of our constant focus to simplify content discovery for New Zealanders, giving them access to the best and broadest range of content, all in one place and in ways that work for them.”

Dan Cohen, president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, added: “Through the renewal of our deal with Sky, we’re pleased to provide audiences in New Zealand with some of the highest-quality content available in the world. From established titles with global fanbases to new hits featuring A-list talent, our portfolio of brands including Showtime, CBS, Paramount Television Studios and The CW consistently deliver top-notch series we’re confident viewers will continue to find relatable and entertaining for years to come.”