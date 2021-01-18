NATPE Spotlight: ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group

ADVERTISEMENT

As Walker, Texas Ranger has been a perennial bestseller and continues to perform well in many countries, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group has high hopes for the new series Walker in the international market.

“Reimagining and updating the brand, and adding Jared Padalecki with his appeal and enormous worldwide fan base, make this series hard to resist,” says Lisa Kramer, president of international licensing.

Also on offer, Made for Love features Cristin Milioti and Ray Romano among its cast, while Dominic Cooper leads the action in the thriller Spy City.

“We have something for absolutely everyone, and our 2021 goal is to share that with our many partners around the world,” says Kramer.