NATPE Spotlight: Cisneros Media

Hosted by Jason Silva, the factual title The Science Of leads Cisneros Media’s NATPE slate. 

It “is an inquisitive series that will reveal the inner workings of the all-powerful science behind our daily lives,” says Ailing Zubizarreta, VP of content and creative services at Cisneros.

Spectacular Weddings dives into the details of the world’s most over-the-top nuptials. “Factual programming is at a historical high point,” says Zubizarreta. “There is a global demand for it. Now more than ever with the world at a standstill with live productions.”

She adds, “Our mission for 2021 is to disrupt the market with original cutting-edge factual programming and our small but well-curated children’s slate.”











