Netflix Pacts with Author Dr. Ibram X. Kendi

Netflix is teaming up with author and scholar Dr. Ibram X. Kendi to produce three new projects based on his best-selling books: Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America, Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You and Antiracist Baby.

Netflix is developing the books across several different formats and genres for audiences of all ages.

Antiracist Baby, a series of animated vignettes set to music for preschoolers based on Dr. Kendi’s best-selling children’s book of the same name, will be executive produced by Peabody, Humanitas, NAACP and Emmy Award winner Chris Nee (Doc McStuffins, Vampirina) and Dr. Kendi. Antiracist Baby will leverage the power of “earwormy” songs to empower kids and their caregivers with simple tools to uproot racism in ourselves and society.

Stamped from the Beginning, a hybrid documentary/scripted feature based on Dr. Kendi’s award-winning Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas, will be directed and produced by Oscar and Emmy Award winner Roger Ross Williams (The Innocence Files, The Apollo, Life, Animated) through his production company One Story Up and executive produced by NAACP Image Award winner Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends, The Game, Being Mary Jane). Dr. Kendi will also serve as executive producer.

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You, a companion doc to Stamped from the Beginning aimed at younger viewers, is based on the New York Times bestseller for young adults of the same name by Dr. Kendi and Jason Reynolds. It will be directed and produced by Roger Ross Williams and executive produced by Dr. Kendi.

Dr. Kendi said: “I’m elated these projects landed at Netflix. What a wonderful partner. I’m elated to work with Roger Ross Williams, Mara Brock Akil and Chris Nee. They are such ambitious, innovative and passionate creators who are committed to racial justice. But I’m really elated for the viewers, for the adults and children who will be captivated, informed and transformed by these projects.”

Roger Ross Williams added: “Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s Stamped from the Beginning and Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You are powerful and essential pieces of literature that clearly outline how deeply rooted racist ideas are in the United States. I hope these films crystallize Dr. Kendi’s message that ‘the only thing wrong with Black people is that they think something is wrong with Black people’ and encourage everyone to fight for a more equitable society. I am thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to bring Dr. Kendi’s incredible work and crucial insights to a broader audience.”

Chris Nee said: “I feel deeply honored to have a chance to help deepen the impact of Dr. Kendi’s work. We are living in tumultuous times and it is incumbent on all of us to use our platforms to make the world a better place. Antiracist Baby aligns perfectly with the values of my company, Laughing Wild and Netflix as a whole, and we are excited to be a vehicle through which it can continue to influence the world for the better.”