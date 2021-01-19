Liz Soriano Promoted at A+E Networks

ADVERTISEMENT

A+E Networks has promoted Liz Soriano to senior VP of international programming.

In her new role, Soriano oversees all of A+E’s global programming services to its linear and digital channel brands and content sales clients. This includes activities related to product knowledge advisement, programming and scheduling strategies, and innovative content models and packaging. She is also responsible for the management of A+E’s global program inventory and driving strategies that optimize content for distribution and licensing opportunities on any platform.

A 30-year industry veteran, Soriano most recently held the role of VP of international programming, after many years of supporting A+E’s channels in the Americas, AsiaPac and EMEA, guiding the global content sales team on the company’s program pipeline and evolving the international programming team, from product knowledge experts to a full-fledged content strategy and management operation.

“Liz is an incredibly accomplished entertainment executive who has demonstrated her acute business and creative acumen to help build A+E Networks into a world-class provider of engaging content, and further grow the company into a top creator of global IP,” said Steve MacDonald, the president of global licensing and international, to whom she reports. “With Liz’s keen eye on the pulse of our industry and innate ability to design efficient delivery systems that supply our global pipeline, we are excited about the prospect for even greater growth under her continued guidance.”