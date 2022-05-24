ALLBLK Relaunches as ALLWAYSBLK in Canada & the Caribbean

ADVERTISEMENT

ALLBLK, the U.S.-based streaming service from AMC Networks and BET founder Robert L. Johnson, known as UMC outside of the U.S., has relaunched in Canada and the Caribbean as ALLWAYSBLK.

The service, which caters to fans of Black TV and film, was launched in 2014 as UMC (Urban Movie Channel) under Johnson’s RLJ Entertainment. It was the first subscription streaming service to focus primarily on African American audiences and was created as a distribution model for Black creatives to directly reach the underserved African American audience. It became part of AMC Networks’ suite of offerings in late 2018. In 2021, the service rebranded as ALLBLK in the U.S.

The streamer’s diverse lineup includes the family soap opera A House Divided and the millennial dating dramedy À La Carte. Several new original series and new seasons of returning shows are in production.

ALLWAYSBLK is available in Canada through Prime Video Channels and Apple TV Channels. In the Caribbean, the service is available on Apple TV Channels.

“Rebranding from UMC to ALLBLK in the U.S. last year was an important step for a targeted streaming service that continues to grow and attract subscribers as the definitive home for Black voices, stories and storytellers anywhere in the world,” said Brett Dismuke, general manager of ALLBLK and WE tv. “We are thrilled to build on this success by introducing the ALLWAYSBLK brand, which so clearly communicates our mission and what we bring to viewers, in our international markets.”